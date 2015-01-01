|
Izquierdo-Condoy JS, Montiel-Alfonso MA, Nati-Castillo HA, Saucedo R, Jaramillo-Aguilar DS, Nanjari-Barrientos C, García-Arévalo C, Rivera-Flores D, Díaz Batista MI, Loaiza-Guevara V, Ortiz-Prado E. Adv. Med. Educ. Pract. 2023; 14: 225-235.
PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to describe the level of knowledge, perceptions, and practices in relation to risks and disasters in medical schools in Latin America and the Caribbean. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Multicenter, observational, analytical, non-probabilistic convenience sample study with 2546 medical students in 9 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. An online survey was conducted between October 2020 and November 2020, using an instrument validated in each country to assess knowledge, perceptions, and practices regarding risk and disaster prevention measures. Frequencies, percentages, mean and standard deviation (SD) were used for descriptive analysis. Differences resulting from the relationship between the variables studied and the level of knowledge were obtained using the Chi-square test. P-value <0.05 was accepted as statistically significant for all analyses.
Latin America; students; knowledge; perceptions; disaster medicine; Caribbean; medical; practices