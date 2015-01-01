Abstract

PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to describe the level of knowledge, perceptions, and practices in relation to risks and disasters in medical schools in Latin America and the Caribbean. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Multicenter, observational, analytical, non-probabilistic convenience sample study with 2546 medical students in 9 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. An online survey was conducted between October 2020 and November 2020, using an instrument validated in each country to assess knowledge, perceptions, and practices regarding risk and disaster prevention measures. Frequencies, percentages, mean and standard deviation (SD) were used for descriptive analysis. Differences resulting from the relationship between the variables studied and the level of knowledge were obtained using the Chi-square test. P-value <0.05 was accepted as statistically significant for all analyses.



RESULTS: The highest proportion of responses came from women, third-semester students, and those studying in public universities. Students from Colombia and Honduras had the highest percentage of high levels of knowledge about disasters, while Peruvian students had the highest percentage of low levels of knowledge. Women and students from public universities showed a higher proportion of high levels of knowledge. 52.7% considered that they live in a country with a medium risk of natural disasters, while 91.2% said that Latin American and Caribbean countries are not prepared to face natural disasters. Only 43.6% believe they are prepared to help in the event of a natural disaster.



CONCLUSION: Most of medical students from Latin America and Latin America and the Caribbean have high and medium level of knowledge in risks and disasters. However, the implementation of disaster training programs for medical students has the potential to improve the preparedness, knowledge, and skills that are important for medical personnel to improve their self-confidence, and their ability to respond, resulting in more effective systems.

