Abstract

Using models of risk and resilience as a guide, this study examined the mediating role of constructive conflict behaviors on the associations between maternal depressive symptoms, intimate partner violence (IPV), and child behavior problems. The nature of the mediation pathways was also examined for two groups of families, one experiencing high and another experiencing low levels of partner social support. Participants included 196 mothers and their preschool-aged children from diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds in Guyana. Constructive conflict behaviors partially mediated the link between maternal depressive symptoms and children's externalizing behaviors. Maternal depressive symptoms and physical intimate partner violence were directly related to children's internalizing behaviors. Constructive conflict behaviors were not a mediator of the association between risk factors and children's behavioral outcomes for families experiencing high or low levels of partner social support. In the context of families experiencing high partner social support, constructive conflict behaviors appeared to be more effective in reducing children's externalizing problem behaviors. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

