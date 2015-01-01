Abstract

The objective of this study was to evaluate outcomes of patients involved in rollover accidents in non-automobile vehicles in a rural level I trauma center. This was a retrospective study including a total of 127 patients over 5 years who were admitted to our level I trauma center following rollover accidents in either of the following: ATV, lawnmower, or tractor. Patients were significantly older in the tractor and lawnmower rollover groups, and patients less than 65 years old were significantly more likely to sustain an injury in a rollover accident when compared to those greater than 65. Patients with extremity fractures secondary to tractor rollovers were more likely to be older, and patients who sustained spinal injuries secondary to tractor rollovers were more likely to be younger. Non-automobile rollovers have the potential to cause traumatic injuries; however, there does not appear to be 1 vehicle type that is more prone to injury.

