Wickramasinghe A, Essén B, Surenthirakumaran R, Axemo P. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e528.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36941588
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of mental health disorders is known to be high among university students globally. Currently there are only a few studies on depression among university students in Sri Lanka. The aim of this study was to screen for the prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and other forms of depression, and to evaluate the factors associated with MDD.
Humans; Students; Universities; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prevalence; Public health; Mental health; COVID-19; South Asia; Pandemics; Major depressive disorder; *COVID-19/epidemiology; University students; Depression/diagnosis/epidemiology; *Depressive Disorder, Major/diagnosis/epidemiology; Patient Health Questionnaire; PHQ-9; Sri Lanka/epidemiology