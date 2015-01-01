|
Citation
|
Bache SE, Barnes D. BMJ Med. 2022; 1(1): e000273.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36936560
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Burn injuries contribute considerably to the global healthcare burden, with an estimated 11 million people annually affected worldwide.1 The impact of burn trauma can be destructive, lifelong, and indiscriminate. People of all ages, ethnic origins, and backgrounds are at risk. But it is the most vulnerable in society who are disproportionately affected: children, elderly people, individuals with poor mental or physical health, and those of low socioeconomic status. However, the past 50 years have seen substantial reductions in burn mortality, largely due to early excision and grafting, improved burn resuscitation, intensive care treatment, and better management of sepsis and wound care. Survival is now expected for the vast majority of people, even after severe burn injuries.2 The focus of the next 50 years will be on improving outcomes for survivors. Scarring, functionality, cosmesis, psychological, and long term physical impact are just a few examples of areas of research and focus for the worldwide burn community.
Language: en