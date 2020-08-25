Abstract

INTRODUCTION: On 25 August 2020, 29 British Forces Brunei (BFB) service personnel were hospitalised after being struck by lightning during a company-level training exercise in the Brunei jungle. This paper observes both the initial injury pattern of the personnel and their occupational health status at the 22-month point.



METHOD: All 29 of the personnel affected by the lightning strike on 25 August 2020 were followed up until the 22-month point, allowing observation of injury patterns and management as well as the long-term outcomes. They were all members of two Royal Gurkha Rifles and received local hospital care and British Defence Healthcare input. Initial data were collected for mandatory reporting processes, and cases were followed up as a routine part of the Unit Health processes.



RESULTS: Of the 29 identified as having lightning-related injuries, 28 returned to Medically Fully Deployable status. Acoustic trauma was the most common injury which was treated in several cases by oral steroids with some receiving intratympanic steroids. Multiple personnel suffered transient or short-lasting sensory changes and pain. 1756 service personnel days were covered by restrictions.



CONCLUSION: The pattern of the lightning-related injuries was different to that which would be expected from previous reports. This is likely due to the unique nature of each lightning strike, combined with the ample unit support, the fit and resilient cohort and the rapid initiation of treatment, especially with regard to hearing.Brunei is at high risk of lightning strikes, planning for them is now standard for BFB. Despite lightning strikes having the potential to cause mortality and mass casualty events, this case study shows that such events do not necessarily result in severe long-term injury or mortality.

Language: en