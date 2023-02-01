|
Ma Z, Hui J, Yang C, Jiang J, Xie LI, Feng J. BMJ Open 2023; 13(3): e065371.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The elderly population is more vulnerable to traumatic brain injury (TBI) compared with younger adults, and there is an increasing trend in TBI-related hospitalisations and deaths in the elderly due to the ageing global population. This is a thorough update to a previous meta-analysis on the mortality of elderly TBI patients. Our review will include more recent studies and provide a comprehensive analysis of risk factors.
Adult; Aged; Humans; Risk Factors; geriatric medicine; trauma management; Research Design; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic; Hospital Mortality; Meta-Analysis as Topic; neurosurgery; Review Literature as Topic; Systematic Reviews as Topic