Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research showed that the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) was associated with a widening disparity in suicide rates between lower-class occupations and the highest-class occupations in Australia. There has been no research investigating whether this trend continued post-GFC. AIMS: This study aimed to investigate suicide rates by occupational class among employed Australians aged 15 years and over, between 2007 and 2018.



METHOD: A population-level retrospective mortality study was conducted using data from the National Coronial Information System. Adjusted suicide rates were calculated over the period 2007 to 2018. Negative binomial regression models were used to assess the relationship between occupational class, gender and time, comparing post-GFC years (2010-2012, 2013-2015 and 2016-2018) with GFC years (2007-2009).



RESULTS: Relative to the GFC period of 2007-2009, a significant reduction in suicide disparity between managers and other occupation groups was only observed among male labourers (rate ratios (RR) = 0.65, 95% CI 0.49-0.86) and male technicians/trades workers (RR = 0.73, 95% CI 0.56-0.96) for the period 2013-2015.



CONCLUSION: Skilled manual and lower-skilled occupational classes remain at elevated risk of suicide in Australia. While a decreasing divergence in suicide rates was only observed between labourer and manager occupational classes post-GFC, this trend was not maintained over the later part of the study period (2016-2018). There is a need to further understand the relationship between contextual factors associated with suicide among the employed population, especially during periods of economic downturn.

