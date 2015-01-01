|
Citation
Burnett ACR, Wong Q, Zeritis S, Deady M, Torok M. Br. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
36927474
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Previous research showed that the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) was associated with a widening disparity in suicide rates between lower-class occupations and the highest-class occupations in Australia. There has been no research investigating whether this trend continued post-GFC. AIMS: This study aimed to investigate suicide rates by occupational class among employed Australians aged 15 years and over, between 2007 and 2018.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; gender; occupation; intentional self-harm; skill level