|
Citation
|
Campos-Serra A, Pérez-Díaz L, Rey-Valcárcel C, Montmany-Vioque S, Artiles-Armas M, Aparicio-Sánchez D, Tallon-Aguilar L, Gutiérrez-Andreu M, Bernal-Tirapo J, Garcia-Moreno Nisa F, Vera-Mansilla C, González-Conde R, Gómez-Viana L, Titos-García A, Aranda-Narvaez J. Cir. Esp. (Engl. Ed). 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36940810
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In 2017, the Spanish National Polytrauma Registry (SNPR) was initiated in Spain with the goal to improve the quality of severe trauma management and evaluate the use of resources and treatment strategies. The objective of this study is to present the data obtained with the SNPR since its inception.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Mortality; Mortalidad; National results; Politraumatismo; Prospective registry; Registro prospectivo; Resultados nacionales