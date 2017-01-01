Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In 2017, the Spanish National Polytrauma Registry (SNPR) was initiated in Spain with the goal to improve the quality of severe trauma management and evaluate the use of resources and treatment strategies. The objective of this study is to present the data obtained with the SNPR since its inception.



METHODS: We conducted an observational study with prospective data collection from the SNPR. The trauma patients included were over 14 years of age, with ISS ≥ 15 or penetrating mechanism of injury, from a total of 17 tertiary hospitals in Spain.



RESULTS: From 1/1/17 to 1/1/22, 2069 trauma patients were registered. The majority were men (76.4%), with a mean age of 45 years, mean ISS 22.8, and mortality 10.2%. The most common mechanism of injury was blunt trauma (80%), the most frequent being motorcycle accident (23%). Penetrating trauma was presented in 12% of patients, stab wounds being the most common (84%). On hospital arrival, 16% of patients were hemodynamically unstable. The massive transfusion protocol was activated in 14% of patients, and 53% underwent surgery. Median hospital stay was 11 days, while 73.4% of patients required intensive care unit (ICU) admission, with a median ICU stay of 5 days.



CONCLUSIONS: Trauma patients registered in the SNPR are predominantly middle-aged males who experience blunt trauma with a high incidence of thoracic injuries. Early addressed detection and treatment of these kind of injuries would probably improve the quality of trauma care in our environment.

