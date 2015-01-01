Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: During sports activities, teeth-related contact can cause injury to both ally and opponent players, which can lead to potential infections and aesthetic problems. However, the extent of such injuries remains unclear. This study aimed to clarify the frequency and situation of head injuries caused by teeth (HICBT) occurring under the supervision of schools in Japan.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: HICBT records were extracted from the Japan Sport Council data on head injuries occurring reported during the 7-year period from 2012 to 2018 under the supervision of schools in Japan.



RESULTS: Of the total 463527 head injury cases during the study period, 4495 cases (approximately 1%) were HICBT. Of the HICBT cases, 3650 (81.20%) were related to sports and athletic activity. Such injuries were reported to occur most often during basketball with a rate of 57.07 and 50.43%; soccer/futsal was the next most common sport with a rate of 13.38 and 24.01% in junior high school and high school students. Tag games were responsible for a similar number of HICBT cases at 22.73 and 39.03% in kindergartens and elementary school students.



CONCLUSION: A total of 4495 cases of HICBT were identified, accounting for about 1% of all head injuries under the supervision of schools in Japan during the study period. This result reminds us that our teeth could be the weapon against the around players during sports events. HICBTs occurring during basketball and soccer/futsal, in which mouthguards are not mandatory, were conspicuous among junior and senior high school students. Active use of mouthguards in various sports will protect players as well as their teammates and opponents. Sports dentists should encourage the revision of rules, such as mandating the use of mouthguards, in popular sports with a high incidence of HICBT, such as basketball and soccer/futsal.

