Gresnigt F, van den Brink LC, Hunault C, Franssen E, de Lange D, Riezebos R. Emerg. Med. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
36941035
Cannabis is one of the most popular illicit drugs and usually considered harmless.1 However, emergency department (ED) cannabis-related admissions are increasing, and serious cardiovascular complications have been reported.2 It is unclear whether all these patients should receive a thorough cardiovascular evaluation in the ED. This study aimed to determine the frequency and severity of cardiovascular symptoms and complications in a cannabis-intoxicated ED population.
emergency department; syncope; acute coronary syndrome