Abstract

Cannabis is one of the most popular illicit drugs and usually considered harmless.1 However, emergency department (ED) cannabis-related admissions are increasing, and serious cardiovascular complications have been reported.2 It is unclear whether all these patients should receive a thorough cardiovascular evaluation in the ED. This study aimed to determine the frequency and severity of cardiovascular symptoms and complications in a cannabis-intoxicated ED population.



This retrospective study used a convenience sample of all self-reported cannabis-intoxicated adult patients who presented at an Amsterdam inner-city ED between 1 January 2016 and 31 December 2019. Patients were identified from the electronic patient record by one investigator, through the general toxicology registration, including all intoxication-related ED presentations via triage complaints, diagnosis and/or International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (initiated on 1 January 2016). Data were abstracted using a standardised data collection sheet (online supplemental file). History taking was non-standardised and patients with mixed recreational drug intoxication (excluding alcohol) or without symptoms regarding cannabis use were excluded. Symptoms were categorised as either cardiovascular (palpitations, chest pain and syncope) or non-cardiovascular (like nausea and vomiting). The frequency and type of cardiovascular symptoms …

