Citation
St Cyr K, Liu A, Plouffe RA, Nouri MS, Forchuk CA, Wanklyn SG, Bird BM, Fikretoglu D, Mahar AL, Nazarov A, Richardson JD. Frontiers in health services 2022; 2: e954914.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
36925872
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Differences in healthcare delivery systems and pathways to mental healthcare for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and Veterans may contribute to variations in mental health services use (MHSU) and the factors associated with it. We: (1) estimated the prevalence of past 12-month MHSU (≥1 visit with a medical or mental health professional); and (2) identified sociodemographic, military-, trauma-, and health-related variables associated with MHSU among CAF members and Veterans.
Language: en
Keywords
military personnel; Veterans; Canadian Armed Forces (CAF); follow up survey; mental health services use