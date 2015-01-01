|
Citation
|
Julian MM, Riggs J, Wong K, Lawler JM, Brophy-Herb HE, Ribaudo J, Stacks A, Jester JM, Pitzen J, Rosenblum KL, Muzik M. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e979740.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36926461
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research examining the effectiveness of home visiting programs that reduce child maltreatment or associated risks yield mixed findings; some find positive significant impacts on maltreatment, whereas others find small to no effects. The Michigan Model of Infant Mental Health Home Visiting (IMH-HV) is a manualized, needs-driven, relationship-focused, home-based intervention service that significantly impacts maternal and child outcomes; the effect of this intervention on child maltreatment has not been sufficiently evaluated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
parenting; child maltreatment risk; Brief Child Abuse Potential Inventory; child abuse – prevention and control; home visiting; infant mental health; mother-infant dyads