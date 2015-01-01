|
Fink BC, Claus ED, Cavanagh JF, Hamilton DA, Biesen JN. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1017306.
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence is a serious public health problem that costs the United States more than $4.1 billion in direct medical and mental health costs alone. Furthermore, alcohol use contributes to more frequent and more severe intimate partner violence incidents. Compounding this problem is treatments for intimate partner violence have largely been socially informed and demonstrate poor efficacy. We argue that improvements in intimate partner treatment will be gained through systematic scientific study of mechanisms through which alcohol is related to intimate partner violence. We hypothesize that poor emotional and behavioral regulation as indexed by the respiratory sinus arrythymia measure of heart rate variability is a key mechanism between alcohol use and intimate partner violence.
Keywords
alcohol; emotion regulation; intimate partner violence; heart rate variability; couple conflict