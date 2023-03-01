Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the magnitude and factors associated with self-reported road traffic injuries (RTI) in Brazil.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study conducted using data from individuals aged 18 years or older, participants in the 2019 National Health Survey, a population-based conducted on 88,531 adult individuals in Brazil. Three indicators were analyzed: (i) Proportion (%) of individuals aged 18 years or older who were involved in RTI in the past 12 months; (ii) Proportion (%) of car drivers who were involved in RTI in the past 12 months; and (iii), Proportion (%) of motorcycle drivers who were involved in RTI in the past 12 months. In the inferential analysis, multiple Poisson regression was used to analyze the association between demographic and socioeconomic variables and RTI, stratified for the general population, population of car and motorcycle drivers.



RESULTS: The estimated prevalence of self-reported RTI in the past 12 months was 2.4%. The South, Southeast, Northeast, Central-West, and North regions of Brazil had prevalences of 2.0%, 2.1%, 2.7%, 3.2%, and 3.4%, respectively. The results also show that most developed regions (South and Southeast) showed the lowest prevalence's, the highest frequencies were observed in those with lower socioeconomic development levels (Central-West, North, and Northeast). The prevalence was also higher in the subgroup of motorcyclists when compared to car drivers. In the general sample, the Poisson model showed an association between male sex, younger age, low level of education, residing outside capitals and metropolitan regions, in the North, Northeast and South regions and the prevalence of RTI. In car drivers, similar associations were found, except for area of residence. In motorcycle drivers, young age, low level of education, living in urban areas were associated with increased prevalence of RTI.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of RTI is still high within the country, with disparities between regions, affecting more motorcyclists, young people, males, individuals with low education, and residents of the countryside.

