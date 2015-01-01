Abstract

An epidemic of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 can affect mental health, which may be associated with suicidal behaviors. This study was conducted based on the systematic review and meta-analysis methods for evaluating the prevalence of suicide ideation during COVID-19. This study used Preferred Systematic Review Reporting System and Meta- Analysis guideline and valid keywords. The articles related to the prevalence of suicide ideation during COVID-19 pandemic were obtained by searching among different databases including Scopus, Web of science, PubMed, ISC, Google scholar, SID, and Magiran. All of the articles published from the beginning of January 2020 to the end of May 2021 were reviewed. Among 478 articles screened, 377 articles were related to the studied topic, among which 38 articles were selected after assessing the title and abstract of which for reviewing the full text and finally 18 studies were included in the meta-analysis. Based on the results, the prevalence of suicide ideation and attempt among all studies were equal to 13% (95% confidence interval = 0.11-0.15, I2 = 99.7%, P = 0.00) and 1% (95% confidence interval = 0.00-0.01, I2 = 95.5%, P = 0.00), respectively. Based on the results, the prevalence of suicide attempt and ideation is possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, health officials should pay attention to mental health issues in addition to the protective measures for preventing or reducing the infection with COVID-19. The increase of psychological consequences is probably related to the effect of lifestyle changes which associates with the spread of the disease. In the current meta-analysis performed, the prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicidal attempt was examined during the COVID-19 pandemic period and compared to the previous period without COVID-19. The effect of COVID-19 on suicidal ideation and suicidal attempt has never been studied.

