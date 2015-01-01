SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khazaei S, Salehi A, Molavi Vardanjani H. Int. J. Psychiatry Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00912174231163740

36932644

OBJECTIVE: Parental child maltreatment is a serious public health issue worldwide. As mothers take on a significant proportion of parenting duties in two-parent families, knowledge of maternal risk factors for child maltreatment is essential.

METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, 135 mothers with their last child below 18 years old in Kurdistan province were enrolled. A validated Persian version of the ISPCAN Child Abuse Screening Tool-Parent version, Beck Anxiety Inventory, and Beck Depression Inventory were administered.

RESULTS: The prevalence of severe and moderate physical punishment was 78.5% and 71.9%, respectively. Psychological punishment was reported by 99.3% of respondents, and 48.9% reported neglect. A relationship was found between child physical and emotional abuse and low maternal education (P < 0.01), domestic violence (P = 0.02), maternal exposure to maltreatment during childhood (P = 0.03), maternal depression (p < 0.01), and maternal anxiety (P < 0.01). A relationship was found between neglect and residence in rural areas (P < 0.01), domestic violence, and low maternal education (P = 0.02).

CONCLUSION: Maternal child maltreatment in Iran is increased in mothers with psychological disorders and those with certain demographic characteristics. Clinicians should be alert to these potential risk factors.


Iran; child maltreatment; child abuse; depression; anxiety; mood disorder; child abuse questionnare; ICAST-P; Kurdistan; maternal behavior

