Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of drug poisoning is on the rise in Iran due to the increased public access to drugs. A national drug poisoning registry system is a suitable tool for better management, control, and prevention of drug poisoning.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to propose a national drug poisoning registry model for Iran.



METHODS: This was an applied research conducted in two major phases. In the first phase, all sources pertaining to drug poisoning registries were reviewed, and a national drug poisoning registry model was proposed. In the second phase, this model was validated and finalized using a researcher-made questionnaire and through a two-stage Delphi technique.



RESULTS: The focus of national drug poisoning activities and registry management reached the 100% consensus of experts at the Drug and Poison Information Center of the Food and Drug Organization (Ministry of Health and Medical Education). Goals, data sources, registry system structure, data set, standards, data exchange, registry features, and processes of the proposed model also achieved unanimous expert consensus.



CONCLUSIONS: Given the importance of a national drug poisoning registry in gathering, storing, analyzing, and reporting the data of patients, it is essential to provide a framework for evaluating and controlling drug poisoning and for generating valuable data for decision-making. The model proposed herein can offer the information infrastructure for designing and implementing such a system.

