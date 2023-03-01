Abstract

BACKGROUND: While increasing research has effectively documented that maladaptive parenting is a significant risk factor for adolescent nonsuicidal self-injury, the process mechanism and gene-by-environment interaction in this relation among Chinese early adolescents are still poorly understood.



METHODS: In this study, a multi-informant longitudinal design was applied to investigate the indirect effect of internalizing symptoms in the relation between maladaptive parenting and nonsuicidal self-injury, and to examine how FKBP5 gene variation moderates these association. A total of 1718 Chinese Han early adolescents (44.30 % girls; M(age) at Wave 1 = 10.35) and their parents participated this study.



RESULTS: The results showed that maladaptive parenting significantly predicts adolescent nonsuicidal self-injury after six months. Maladaptive parenting was also indirectly related to nonsuicidal self-injury via internalizing symptoms. Moreover, using a cumulative genetic score approach, the results showed that FKBP5 gene variation moderates the predictive effect of maladaptive parenting on internalizing symptoms and also moderates the indirect effect of internalizing symptoms between maladaptive parenting and nonsuicidal self-injury. These effects were more salient among adolescents with high (versus low) FKBP5 gene related cumulative genetic score linked to heightened stress reactivity. LIMITATIONS: Our study only obtained two waves of data. Three waves of data would be more suitable for examining a mediation model.



CONCLUSION: This study reveals the process mechanism between maladaptive parenting and nonsuicidal self-injury and highlights the significance of gene-by-environment interaction to explain the emergence of nonsuicidal self-injury among adolescents.

Language: en