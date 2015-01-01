Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychiatric disorders, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), may serve as a risk factor for child abuse.



METHODS: This study aimed to evaluate the association between children and adolescents with ADHD diagnosis and the risk of child abuse. The effectiveness of a pharmacological intervention on reducing the risk of child abuse was also assessed. A nationwide, population-based, retrospective with a matched-cohort study design was used. Data were from the National Health Insurance Research Database of Taiwan over a 15-year period (2000-2015).



RESULTS: Increased risk of child abuse in the ADHD group was noticed and the adjusted hazard ratio (HR) was 1.797 (95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.245-2.388, p < 0.001). The Kaplan-Meier analysis showed a significantly higher cumulative incidence in the ADHD group over the 15-year period (Log-rank test p < 0.001). ADHD patients with other psychiatric comorbidities had a higher risk of child abuse. Pharmacological treatment of either methylphenidate or atomoxetine was associated with a reduced risk of child abuse. The total adjusted HR was 1.466 (95% CI = 1.077-1.883, p < 0.001) in medicine group compared with the controls.



CONCLUSIONS: ADHD was associated with a subsequent risk of child abuse in Taiwan. Pharmacological treatment could reduce the risk of child abuse in ADHD patients.

