Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to examine the antipsychotics used by patients hospitalized in the child and youth inpatient service providing tertiary care to investigate whether there is a difference between admission and discharge, polypharmacy, which antipsychotics are used, and which psychotropics are used concomitant with antipsychotics.



METHODS: Research data were collected retrospectively from all children and adolescents hospitalized in a child and adolescent psychiatry inpatient service in a university hospital in a 4-year period (2015-2019). The sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of the patients, the antipsychotics they used at admission and discharge, the other psychotropics concomitantly used with antipsychotics, and the side effects associated with antipsychotics during hospitalization were collected from the files of the 363 patients.



RESULTS: Patients on antipsychotics increased 12.1% from hospitalization to discharge. Antipsychotic polypharmacy increased from 16.2% at admission to 30.7% at discharge. Logistic regression analysis was performed to investigate the factors affecting antipsychotic and antipsychotic polypharmacy. Self-harm, aggression/violence, and extended hospitalization were factors associated with increased antipsychotic use. Psychotic symptoms, psychotic disorder, and extended hospitalization were factors associated with an increase in antipsychotic polypharmacy.



CONCLUSIONS: Understanding the factors that may cause antipsychotic use and polypharmacy in inpatient services in children and adolescents may prevent unnecessary drug use and long-term side effects that may occur due to these drugs.

Language: en