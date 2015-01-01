|
Jones JD, Long EE, Hankin BL, Gallop R, Davis M, Young JF. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36940144
OBJECTIVE: Depression and stressors both increase during adolescence. The stress generation model posits that depression symptoms and associated impairment contribute to the generation of dependent stressors. Adolescent depression prevention programs have been shown to reduce the risk of depression. Recently, risk-informed personalization approaches have been adopted to enhance the efficacy of depression prevention, and preliminary evidence supports the beneficial effects of personalized prevention on depression symptoms. Given the close association between depression and stress, we examined the hypothesis that personalized depression prevention programs would reduce adolescents' experience of dependent stressors (interpersonal and non-interpersonal) over longitudinal follow-up.
