SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Coenen J, Reinsberger C. J. Clin. Neurophysiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/WNP.0000000000000996

PMID

36930211

Abstract

Sport-related concussion (SRC) has been defined as a subset of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), without structural abnormalities, reflecting a functional disturbance. Over the past decade, SRC has gained increasing awareness and attention, which coincides with an increase in incidence rates. Because this injury has been considered one of the most challenging encounters for clinicians, there is a need for objective biomarkers to aid in diagnosis (i.e., presence/severity) and management (i.e., return to sport) of SRC/mTBI.The primary aim of this article was to present state-of-the-art neurophysiologic methods (e.g., electroencephalography, magnetoencephalography, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and autonomic nervous system) that are appropriate to investigate the complex pathophysiological process of a concussion. A secondary aim was to explore the potential for evidence-based markers to be used in clinical practice for SRC management. The article concludes with a discussion of future directions for SRC research with specific focus on clinical neurophysiology.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print