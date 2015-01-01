Abstract

Sport-related concussion (SRC) has been defined as a subset of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), without structural abnormalities, reflecting a functional disturbance. Over the past decade, SRC has gained increasing awareness and attention, which coincides with an increase in incidence rates. Because this injury has been considered one of the most challenging encounters for clinicians, there is a need for objective biomarkers to aid in diagnosis (i.e., presence/severity) and management (i.e., return to sport) of SRC/mTBI.The primary aim of this article was to present state-of-the-art neurophysiologic methods (e.g., electroencephalography, magnetoencephalography, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and autonomic nervous system) that are appropriate to investigate the complex pathophysiological process of a concussion. A secondary aim was to explore the potential for evidence-based markers to be used in clinical practice for SRC management. The article concludes with a discussion of future directions for SRC research with specific focus on clinical neurophysiology.

Language: en