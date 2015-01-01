Abstract

The challenge to the sustainable development of forestry in the Eurasian temperate - boreal zone is the increase in the frequency and severity of natural disturbances due to global climate change. In this study, a mathematical model for predicting the risk of wildfires in spruce stands growing in the territory of Slovak Paradise National Park under climate change has been proposed and tested. Wildfire risk is described in terms of the observed probabilities of the destruction of spruce stands in relation to their age for a period of 10 years. As the indicators of assumed climate change, the time series of daily values of four fire weather indices (Angstrőm, Nesterov, Baumgartner, and the Meteorological Forest Fire Risk Index) for the period 1951-2019 have been analysed. The results obtained indicated the significant dependence of the observed increasing annual population proportions of burnt areas on the gradually increasing annual population proportions of risky days recorded and evaluated by using the common scales of risk classification. We found that ongoing climate change has a significant impact on increasing the risk of fires. The Meteorological Forest Fire Risk Index has proven to be the most suitable measure for predicting the probability of fire occurrence under the climate conditions in the experimental territory. The indicated risk of fire occurrence in spruce stands under the assumption of a climatic change is substantially higher than in the case when this assumption is neglected. This information can also serve as a basis for the formulation of efficient landscape fire protection measures focused on building the infrastructure to support the efficient retardation of propagation, including the quick suppression of this detrimental natural hazard.

Language: en