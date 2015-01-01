Abstract

The study examined the pathway patients with alcohol use disorders followed to access tertiary care psychiatry services. We assessed 110 patients and one family member for each patient who sought psychiatry care for alcohol-related problems for the first time using the WHO encounter form. Only 5.5% of patients followed a direct pathway. The rest reached the tertiary hospital after third, fourth, and fifth encounters with other service providers such as traditional and faith healers, medical practitioners, and general hospitals. Although the family decided to seek the first consultation, medical professionals played a pivotal role in referring patients to psychiatry care.

Language: en