Citation
Patel BP, Lewis B. J. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

DOI
PMID
36933766
Abstract
The rates of significant mental health concerns among U.S. college students have risen steeply over the past decade. This surge is acute enough to qualify as a crisis--a crisis that warrants close attention from anyone with a professional or personal interest in the well-being of children and adolescents transitioning to adulthood.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; mental health; university; suicide; technology; ADHD; college; COVID-19; depression; anxiety; suicidality; family; screening; counseling; adverse childhood experiences (ACES); caretaker; helicopter parenting; parent; pediatrician; primary care provider; snowplow parenting