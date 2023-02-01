SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Patel BP, Lewis B. J. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpeds.2023.02.036

PMID

36933766

Abstract

The rates of significant mental health concerns among U.S. college students have risen steeply over the past decade. This surge is acute enough to qualify as a crisis--a crisis that warrants close attention from anyone with a professional or personal interest in the well-being of children and adolescents transitioning to adulthood.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; mental health; university; suicide; technology; ADHD; college; COVID-19; depression; anxiety; suicidality; family; screening; counseling; adverse childhood experiences (ACES); caretaker; helicopter parenting; parent; pediatrician; primary care provider; snowplow parenting

