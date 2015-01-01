|
Citation
Du TV, Lane SP, Miller JD, Lynam DR. J. Pers. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36942531
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: This study explores the associations among narcissistic traits, interpersonal behaviors, and aggression using repeated, situation-based measurement. We examine narcissism's relations with aggression across three levels of its theorized hierarchy (level 1: narcissism; level 2: grandiose vs. vulnerable narcissism; level 3: antagonism, agentic extraversion, and narcissistic neuroticism).
Language: en
Keywords
personality; aggression; experience-sampling method; narcissism; trifurcated model