Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about specific obsessive-compulsive clinical features associated with lifetime history of suicide attempt in individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and major depression.



METHODS: The study sample included 515 adults with OCD and a history of major depression. In exploratory analyses, we compared the distributions of demographic characteristics and clinical features in those with and without a history of attempted suicide and used logistic regression to evaluate the association between specific obsessive-compulsive clinical features and lifetime suicide attempt.



RESULTS: Sixty-four (12%) of the participants reported a lifetime history of suicide attempt. Those who had attempted suicide were more likely to report having experienced violent or horrific images (52% vs. 30%; p < 0.001). The odds of lifetime suicide attempt were more than twice as great in participants with versus without violent or horrific images (O.R. = 2.46, 95%, CI = 1.45-4.19; p < 0.001), even after adjustment for other risk correlates of attempted suicide, including alcohol dependence, post-traumatic stress disorder, parental conflict, excessive physical discipline, and number of episodes of depression. The association between violent or horrific images and attempted suicide was especially strong in men, 18-29 year olds, those with post-traumatic stress disorder, and those with particular childhood adversities.



CONCLUSIONS: Violent or horrific images are strongly associated with lifetime suicide attempts in OCD-affected individuals with a history of major depression. Prospective clinical and epidemiological studies are needed to elucidate the basis of this relationship.

