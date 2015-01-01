Abstract

Blast injuries are subjected to high morbidity and mortality in the general population. They cognate to single or multiple organ-related injuries that may be life-threatening. The unique injury patterns of blast injuries make treatment therapy complex. An adult male patient presented to our setting with multiple severe deep burn wounds resulting from a dynamite explosion. His computed tomography (CT) scan revealed numerous sharp shards around his body and a ruptured hemiscrotum with exposed testicles. Surgery was immediately done and with a good post-operative outcome. The severity of these injuries escalates in relation to the proximity of the explosions. A CT scan is an imperative diagnostic imaging modality. Treatment involves resuscitation, optimization, excision of non-viable tissues and damage control surgery. Delays in management may have detrimental consequences. Therefore, for physicians to manage the diverse injury manifestations that these patients may present with, they must grasp the pathophysiological patterns of blast injuries.

