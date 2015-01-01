|
Citation
|
Roe KL, Giordano KR, Ezzell GA, Lifshitz J. JMIR Form. Res. 2023; 7: e39061.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, JMIR Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36930198
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a disruption in normal brain function caused by an impact of external forces on the head. TBI affects millions of individuals per year, many potentially experiencing chronic symptoms and long-term disability, creating a public health crisis and an economic burden on society. The public discourse around sport-related TBIs has increased in recent decades; however, recognition of a possible TBI remains a challenge. The fencing response is an immediate posturing of the limbs, which can occur in individuals who sustain a TBI and can be used as an overt indicator of TBI. Typically, an individual demonstrating the fencing response exhibits extension in 1 arm and flexion in the contralateral arm immediately upon impact to the head; variations of forearm posturing among each limb have been observed. The tonic posturing is retained for several seconds, sufficient for observation and recognition of a TBI. Since the publication of the original peer-reviewed article on the fencing response, there have been efforts to raise awareness of the fencing response as a visible sign of TBI through publicly available web-based platforms, such as Twitter and Wikipedia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
brain; trauma; social media; concussion; athlete; sport; traumatic brain injury; fencing response; health communication; health information; injury pattern; posture; public education; science communication