Abstract

n their Personal View in The Lancet Psychiatry Article, Keith Hawton and colleagues describe a well thought through approach to suicide risk. The authors postulate not only how suicide prediction measures are ineffective, but also how assessment and formulation of suicide risk allows for an explicit and systematic approach. Hawton and colleagues outline essential steps to reduce suicidal ideation. These steps are clearly and effectively addressed by the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS) Framework and its guiding clinical tool, the Suicide Status Form, which is a comprehensive medical record and multipurpose roadmap for guiding the assessment, stabilisation-planning, and suicide-focused treatment of patients, with additional documentation for all interim care through to disposition.



CAMS is a proven therapeutic intervention within inpatient and community settings that reduces suicidal ideation, symptom distress, and hopelessness in as few as six to eight weekly sessions. The US Centers for Disease Control described it as a well supported intervention for suicidal ideation. At NAViGO (the UK National Health Service [NHS] mental health provider for North East Lincolnshire, England), CAMS was implemented in April 2018, and since then no deaths by suicide have been recorded for patients in the region whose presenting suicidality was treated in line with the CAMS intervention...

Language: en