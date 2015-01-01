|
Iqbal Z. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; 10(4): 245-246.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36931775
n their Personal View in The Lancet Psychiatry Article, Keith Hawton and colleagues describe a well thought through approach to suicide risk. The authors postulate not only how suicide prediction measures are ineffective, but also how assessment and formulation of suicide risk allows for an explicit and systematic approach. Hawton and colleagues outline essential steps to reduce suicidal ideation. These steps are clearly and effectively addressed by the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS) Framework and its guiding clinical tool, the Suicide Status Form, which is a comprehensive medical record and multipurpose roadmap for guiding the assessment, stabilisation-planning, and suicide-focused treatment of patients, with additional documentation for all interim care through to disposition.
