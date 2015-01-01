SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Miniño AM, Spencer MR. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(11): e293.

(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm7211a7

36928408

PMC10027405

In 2021, the U.S. age-adjusted drug overdose death rate was 32.4 per 100,000 population. The highest rates were in West Virginia (90.9) and the District of Columbia (63.6); the lowest rates were in the Upper Midwest and Texas. The lowest state rates were those in Nebraska (11.4), South Dakota (12.6), and Iowa (15.3).

Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm


* Deaths per 100,000 standard population. Age-adjusted drug overdose death rates were calculated using the direct method and the 2000 U.S. Census Bureau standard population. In 2021, the age-adjusted drug overdose death rate was 32.4 per 100,000 standard population.

† Drug overdose deaths were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death codes X40-X44, X60-X64, X85, and Y10-Y14.


Humans; United States/epidemiology; *Drug Overdose/epidemiology; *Vital Statistics

