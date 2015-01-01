|
Miniño AM, Spencer MR. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(11): e293.
(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
36928408
In 2021, the U.S. age-adjusted drug overdose death rate was 32.4 per 100,000 population. The highest rates were in West Virginia (90.9) and the District of Columbia (63.6); the lowest rates were in the Upper Midwest and Texas. The lowest state rates were those in Nebraska (11.4), South Dakota (12.6), and Iowa (15.3).
Humans; United States/epidemiology; *Drug Overdose/epidemiology; *Vital Statistics