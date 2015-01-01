Abstract

Synthetic Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists (SCRAs) are a group of New Psychoactive Substances. They are used recreationally to mimic the effects of THC in cannabis. However, THC is a partial agonist of the CB1-receptor and SCRAs are full agonists. Because of this specificity and potency serious adverse events may occur among which psychological, cardiovascular, and gastro-intestinal symptoms. Because of the low incidence in the Netherlands clinical information on SCRA intoxications is limited, making diagnosis and treatment difficult. In this clinical lesson, two cases of SCRA intoxications are described followed by treatment recommendations.



In deze klinische les hebben we het over intoxicatie door synthetische cannabinoïdreceptoragonisten, zogeheten SCRA's. In Nederland is er weinig klinische ervaring met deze intoxicaties vanwege de lage incidentie, wat de diagnose en behandeling lastig maakt. Wij beschrijven 2 patiënten met SCRA-intoxicaties en geven behandeladviezen.

