Abstract

The local navigation of pedestrians is assumed to involve no anticipation beyond the most imminent collisions, in most models. These typically fail to reproduce some key features experimentally evidenced in dense crowds crossed by an intruder, namely, transverse displacements toward regions of higher density due to the anticipation of the intruder's crossing. We introduce a minimal model based on mean-field games, emulating agents planning out a global strategy that minimizes their overall discomfort. By solving the problem in the permanent regime thanks to an elegant analogy with the nonlinear Schrödinger's equation, we are able to identify the two main variables governing the model's behavior and to exhaustively investigate its phase diagram. We find that, compared to some prominent microscopic approaches, the model is remarkably successful in replicating the experimental observations associated with the intruder experiment. In addition, the model can capture other daily-life situations such as partial metro boarding.

Language: en