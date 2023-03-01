Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe perceptions and practices of physical therapists from elite men's football clubs on the management of athletes with hamstring strain injury (HSI).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Online survey. PARTICIPANTS: Physical therapists from clubs engaged in the two main divisions of Brazilian men's football. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Practices for assessment and rehabilitation of athletes with HSI.



RESULTS: This survey had 62 physical therapists from 35 of the 40 eligible clubs (87.5% representativeness). Despite heterogeneity on assessment practices, all respondents use imaging exams, adopt injury classification scales, and evaluate aspects related to pain, range of motion, muscle strength, and functional status of athletes with HSI. Rehabilitation programs are usually divided into 3 to 4 phases. All respondents usually apply electrophysical agents and stretching in HSI rehabilitation programs, 98.4% apply strengthening exercises (93.5% include eccentrics), 96.8% manual therapy, 95.2% exercises that mimic the functional demands of football, and 93.5% lumbopelvic stabilization exercises. Muscle strength was the most reported return to play criterion (71% of respondents).



CONCLUSION: The present study allowed the sports physical therapy community to become aware of the approaches usually adopted for management of athletes with HSI who play in the highest level of Brazilian men's football.

