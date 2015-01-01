Abstract

Within the general population, caregivers of individuals with severe mental illness experience considerable mental health burdens. Less is known about these burdens among Asian Americans, who frequently serve as primary caregivers of family members in accordance with cultural values of familism and interdependence. Asian American caregivers experience severe stigma regarding mental health issues as well as other barriers to care, often resulting in decreased help-seeking behaviors and poorer mental health. Given a paucity of research, the authors systematically reviewed the literature on mental health outcomes among Asian American caregivers. This column offers policy and practice suggestions for supporting the mental health of Asian American families affected by severe mental illness.

