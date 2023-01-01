|
Citation
Cuenca-Lozano MF, Ramírez-García CO. Saf. Health Work 2023; 14(1): 1-9.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
DOI
PMID
36941942
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Firefighting involves exposure of firefighters to risks related to this activity, serious injuries, and occupational diseases are recorded. There are other consequences such as thermal and emotional stress. This systematic review is proposed in order to analyze the risks and consequences faced by these workers and thus provide elements to improve safety management systems in institutions.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Firefighters; Occupational hazards; Prevention management