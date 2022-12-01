Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study primarily aimed to examine the association between the number of medications and polypharmacy with fall history and fear of falling among Saudi community-dwelling adults aged 50 years and older. A secondary objective was to determine the cutoff score of the number of medications associated with a history of falls within this population.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included community-dwelling adults aged ≥ 50 years living in Saudi Arabia. The participants were asked to report any history of falls in the past 12 months; the Falls Efficacy Scale (FES-I) was used to measure the fear of falling. The number of medications was obtained by interviewing the participants and was recorded as a number. Polypharmacy was defined as the use of ≥ 4 medications. Binary logistic regression and linear regression analyses were performed. Receiver operator characteristics and area under the curve were used to determine the cut-off scores for the number of medications that distinguished fallers from non-fallers.



RESULTS: A total of 206 participants (96 women) were included. The prevalence of falls was 12.6 %. Number of medications was associated with a history of falls (OR 1.55, 95 % CI [1.16, 2.07], p = 0.003) after adjustments for age, sex, body mass index, education, employment status, marital status, and number of chronic conditions. Polypharmacy was associated with a history of falls (OR 9.06, 95 % CI [2.56, 32.04], p = 0.012) after adjusting for covariates. Neither the number of medications nor polypharmacy was associated with fear of falling, as measured by FES-I. The number of medications with a cutoff of ≥ 2 or more medications was associated with a history of fall with a sensitivity of 69.23 % and specificity of 66.67 %.



CONCLUSION: This study found that the number of medications and polypharmacy were associated with a history of falls among community-dwelling adults aged ≥ 50 years. A cutoff score was identified of 2 or more medications that distinguished fallers from non-fallers in this population. This cut-off score was below the polypharmacy threshold.

