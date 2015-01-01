Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) has been a concern among men who have sex with men (MSM), but less attention has been paid to the factors associated with this population in China. AIMS: We investigate the prevalence of and factors associated with IPV victimhood among MSM in Guangzhou, China.



METHODS: MSM were recruited from May to November 2017, and data were collected using an anonymous electronic questionnaire. Chi-squared tests and non-conditional logistic regressions were used to explore the factors associated with IPV victimhood.



RESULTS: A total of 129 in 976 (13.22%) MSM reported experiencing IPV victimhood. Multivariable logistic regression analysis showed that individuals who had condomless anal intercourse (CAI, aOR = 1.47, 95%CI: 1.00-2.17) or had sex with a female partner (aOR = 1.81, 95%CI: 1.15-2.83) in the past six months were at a higher risk of IPV victimhood. Participants who had ever experienced child sexual abuse (CSA) were more likely to experience IPV (aOR = 1.97, 95%CI: 1.32-2.94). Individuals who used rush poppers before sex had a higher risk of IPV (aOR = 1.79, 95%CI: 1.21-2.63). In addition, ever having sex with a female sex partner (aOR = 1.65, 95%CI: 1.04-2.60), ever having used rush poppers before sex (aOR = 1.79, 95%CI: 1.22-2.64) in the past six months, and ever having experienced CSA (aOR = 2.01, 95%CI: 1.35-3.01) were associated with experiencing more types of IPV.



CONCLUSIONS: IPV victimhood was relatively common among MSM in Guangzhou, particularly among those who had CAI, experienced CSA, had sex with a female partner, used rush poppers before sex, and those with less education.

