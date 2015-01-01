|
Toukhy N, Barzilay S, Hamdan S, Grisaru-Hergas D, Haruvi-Catalan L, Levis Frenk M, Apter A, Benaroya-Milshtein N, Fennig S, Gvion Y. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
36942816
BACKGROUND: Implicit identification with death, measured by the Death-Suicide-Implicit Association Test (D/S-IAT), has been found to predict long-term suicide risk among adolescents. However, previous studies did not examine the predictive utility of D/S-IAT on short-term suicide risk trajectories among adolescents, especially during the critical period following discharge from the emergency room (ER) due to suicide behaviors.
Language: en
adolescents; suicide; risk assessment; Death/Suicide-Implicit Association Test; short-term risk