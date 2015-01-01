Abstract

BACKGROUND: Implicit identification with death, measured by the Death-Suicide-Implicit Association Test (D/S-IAT), has been found to predict long-term suicide risk among adolescents. However, previous studies did not examine the predictive utility of D/S-IAT on short-term suicide risk trajectories among adolescents, especially during the critical period following discharge from the emergency room (ER) due to suicide behaviors.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined the ability of the D/S-IAT to discriminate and predict suicide risk trajectories during the month following initial suicide risk assessment, among adolescents recently discharged from the ER.



METHODS: One hundred and fifteen adolescents aged 9-18 years (77.4% female) were assessed at clinic intake. All participants completed D/S-IAT and self-report measures for suicide risk, depression, and anxiety during intake and 1-month follow-up.



RESULTS: The D/S-IAT distinguished and predicted participants with continued heightened suicide risk at follow-up, above and beyond depression, anxiety, and suicide risk level at intake.



CONCLUSIONS: Along with conventional measures, D/S-IAT may be utilized to predict short-term suicide risk during post-ER discharge.

