Toukhy N, Barzilay S, Hamdan S, Grisaru-Hergas D, Haruvi-Catalan L, Levis Frenk M, Apter A, Benaroya-Milshtein N, Fennig S, Gvion Y. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.12958

36942816

BACKGROUND: Implicit identification with death, measured by the Death-Suicide-Implicit Association Test (D/S-IAT), has been found to predict long-term suicide risk among adolescents. However, previous studies did not examine the predictive utility of D/S-IAT on short-term suicide risk trajectories among adolescents, especially during the critical period following discharge from the emergency room (ER) due to suicide behaviors.

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the ability of the D/S-IAT to discriminate and predict suicide risk trajectories during the month following initial suicide risk assessment, among adolescents recently discharged from the ER.

METHODS: One hundred and fifteen adolescents aged 9-18 years (77.4% female) were assessed at clinic intake. All participants completed D/S-IAT and self-report measures for suicide risk, depression, and anxiety during intake and 1-month follow-up.

RESULTS: The D/S-IAT distinguished and predicted participants with continued heightened suicide risk at follow-up, above and beyond depression, anxiety, and suicide risk level at intake.

CONCLUSIONS: Along with conventional measures, D/S-IAT may be utilized to predict short-term suicide risk during post-ER discharge.


Language: en

adolescents; suicide; risk assessment; Death/Suicide-Implicit Association Test; short-term risk

