Westlund Schreiner M, Roberts H, Dillahunt AK, Farstead B, Feldman D, Thomas L, Jacobs RH, Bessette KL, Welsh RC, Watkins ER, Langenecker SA, Crowell SE. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36942887
INTRODUCTION: Rumination, or repetitive and habitual negative thinking, is associated with psychopathology and related behaviors in adolescents, including non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Despite the link between self-reported rumination and NSSI, there is limited understanding of how rumination is represented at the neurobiological level among youth with NSSI.
adolescents; rumination; non-suicidal self-injury; distraction; neuroimaging; default mode