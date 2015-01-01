Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rumination, or repetitive and habitual negative thinking, is associated with psychopathology and related behaviors in adolescents, including non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Despite the link between self-reported rumination and NSSI, there is limited understanding of how rumination is represented at the neurobiological level among youth with NSSI.



METHOD: We collected neuroimaging and rumination data from 39 adolescents with current or past NSSI and remitted major depression. Participants completed a rumination induction fMRI task, consisting of both rumination and distraction blocks. We examined brain activation associated with total lifetime NSSI in the context of the rumination versus distraction contrast.



RESULTS: Lifetime NSSI was associated with a greater discrepancy in activation during rumination relative to distraction conditions in clusters including the precuneus, posterior cingulate, superior, and middle frontal gyrus, and cerebellum.



CONCLUSION: Difficulties associated with rumination in adolescents with NSSI may be related to requiring greater cognitive effort to distract from ruminative content in addition to increased attention in the context of ruminative content. Increasing knowledge of neurobiological circuits and nodes associated with rumination and their relationship with NSSI may enable us to better tailor interventions that can facilitate lasting well-being and neurobiological change.

