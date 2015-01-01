|
Citation
|
Metts AV, Echiverri-Cohen AM, Yarrington JS, Zinbarg RE, Mineka S, Craske MG. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36942926
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Depression and anxiety are implicated in suicide risk, but the contributionof specific symptom dimensions within these disorders is not well understood. The present study examined longitudinal associations of transdiagnostic symptoms (General Distress[GD]) and unique symptom dimensions (Anhedonia-Apprehension [AA], Fears, and Narrow Depression [ND]) of depression and anxiety and suicidal ideation (SI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; anxiety; suicidal ideation; anhedonia; general distress