Hernandez-Meier J, Li D, Zosel A. WMJ Wis. Med. J. 2023; 122(1): 20-25.
INTRODUCTION: Naloxone reverses opioid overdose, but it is not universally prescribed. With increases in opioid-related emergency department visits, emergency medicine providers are in a unique position to identify and treat opioid-related injury, but little is known about their attitudes and practices around naloxone prescribing. We hypothesized that emergency medicine providers would identify multifactorial barriers to naloxone prescribing and report varying levels of naloxone-prescribing behaviors.
Humans; Emergency Service, Hospital; *Drug Overdose/drug therapy; *Opioid-Related Disorders/drug therapy; Analgesics, Opioid/therapeutic use; Naloxone/therapeutic use; Narcotic Antagonists/therapeutic use