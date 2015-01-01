Abstract

Succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor (SDHI) has been developed for use in the agricultural industry. However, as mitochondrial electron transport complex II, the target of SDHI, is essential for energy metabolism in nearly all extant eukaryotes, the effects of SDHI-containing fungicides are not species-specific, causing toxicity to nontarget organisms and the environment.1 Inpyrfluxam is a new domestically produced SDHI with a broad spectrum registered as an agrochemical (KANAME, 37% inpyrfluxam flowable formulation, 67% water and surfactants, etc.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan) used in the fruit tree and horticultural sectors that has been commercially available since March 2020.



We experienced a case of a male patient aged in his 30s who had been attending a mental health clinic for depression for the past 2 months. The patient was having problems at work. However, for reasons unknown, he self-discontinued taking medications for approximately 1 month. The patient's wife found him in the work area, having ingested a full 125 ml container of KANAME. The patient was collapsed and vomiting, and his wife called for emergency services. On arrival at the hospital about 1 h later, the patient had a Glasgow Coma Scale rating of E1V1M1, was drooling, and experiencing cold sweat. Electrocardiogram showed coved-type ST segment elevation in the anterior thoracic guidance and slight QT shortening...

