Citation
Irie Y, Nakae H. Acute Med. Surg. 2023; 10(1): e834.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36936739
PMCID
Abstract
Succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor (SDHI) has been developed for use in the agricultural industry. However, as mitochondrial electron transport complex II, the target of SDHI, is essential for energy metabolism in nearly all extant eukaryotes, the effects of SDHI-containing fungicides are not species-specific, causing toxicity to nontarget organisms and the environment.1 Inpyrfluxam is a new domestically produced SDHI with a broad spectrum registered as an agrochemical (KANAME, 37% inpyrfluxam flowable formulation, 67% water and surfactants, etc.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan) used in the fruit tree and horticultural sectors that has been commercially available since March 2020.
