Abstract

The relationship between exposure to the World Trade Center (WTC) disaster and elevated rates of trauma related psychiatric illnesses in 9/11 responders and survivors has been well documented. This paper is part of a series to promote the practice of evidence-based medicine when managing persons with WTC-related conditions and focuses on "Trauma and Stressor Related Disorders," a diagnostic category that includes posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and adjustment disorder. It offers background on 9/11-related trauma exposure, a summary of research findings from this cohort, and is followed by brief diagnostic and treatment information from selected clinical practice guidelines.

Language: en