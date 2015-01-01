|
Lowe SM, Haugen PT, Rosen R, Werth AS. Arch. Environ. Occup. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36927280
The relationship between exposure to the World Trade Center (WTC) disaster and elevated rates of trauma related psychiatric illnesses in 9/11 responders and survivors has been well documented. This paper is part of a series to promote the practice of evidence-based medicine when managing persons with WTC-related conditions and focuses on "Trauma and Stressor Related Disorders," a diagnostic category that includes posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and adjustment disorder. It offers background on 9/11-related trauma exposure, a summary of research findings from this cohort, and is followed by brief diagnostic and treatment information from selected clinical practice guidelines.
PTSD; 9/11 psychological trauma; adjustment disorders; trauma related disorders; WTC Health Program