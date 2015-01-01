|
Citation
|
Kim HJ, Lee DH, Kim JH, Kang SE. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e74.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36927713
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic anger is a commonly reported emotion among people who have experienced traumatic events. The current study aimed to demonstrate the reliability and validity of the South Korean version of the DAR-5 (DAR-5-K). The DAR-5 is a single scale with 5 items which measures posttraumatic anger. The DAR-5 is composed of five items that measure anger frequency, intensity, duration, aggression, and its interference with social relations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Adults; Humans; Anger; Validation; South Korea; Republic of Korea; Surveys and Questionnaires; Psychometrics; Reproducibility of Results; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/diagnosis/psychology; DAR-5; Posttraumatic anger