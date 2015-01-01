SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kim HJ, Lee DH, Kim JH, Kang SE. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e74.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s40359-023-01084-8

PMID

36927713

PMCID

PMC10019409

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic anger is a commonly reported emotion among people who have experienced traumatic events. The current study aimed to demonstrate the reliability and validity of the South Korean version of the DAR-5 (DAR-5-K). The DAR-5 is a single scale with 5 items which measures posttraumatic anger. The DAR-5 is composed of five items that measure anger frequency, intensity, duration, aggression, and its interference with social relations.

METHODS: Data were collected from 814 South Korean adults who had experienced traumatic events and participated in the study and analyzed via the combination of exploratory factor analysis (n = 405) and confirmatory factor analysis (n = 409).

RESULTS: Results supported the one-factor structure, as reported in previous validation studies. The scale demonstrated robust internal reliability and concurrent validity with measures of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, depression, anxiety, and self-esteem. The DAR-5 cut-off score of 12 that was established in the original validation study successfully differentiated high from low scorers with regard to PTSD symptoms, depression, anxiety, and self-esteem.

CONCLUSION: The results confirm that the DAR-5-K is a brief and psychometrically robust measure of anger that can be used to examine South Korean adults who have experienced traumatic events.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Adults; Humans; Anger; Validation; South Korea; Republic of Korea; Surveys and Questionnaires; Psychometrics; Reproducibility of Results; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/diagnosis/psychology; DAR-5; Posttraumatic anger

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print