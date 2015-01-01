Abstract

This study examines how experiences of racism are talked about during broadcast interviews. Inspired by discursive-psychological and conversation-analytic investigations on experience in interactions, this study approaches experience as a 'loose term' and as a participant's issue in the unfolding sequence of talks. The analysis documents a range of interactional moments wherein experiences are invoked and negotiated over the course of reporting racism in the interviews. The findings align with the existing discursive-psychological and conversation-analytic research on experiences, and provide further evidence on how speakers jointly orient to and manage the issues of who knows and owns an experience, and has the premier authority to claim an experience, in relation to reporting racism. The analysis unveils the intricacy of inquiring and talking about a victim's experience of racism. People's (use of) common sense understanding of the detrimental nature of racism is met and complicated by an orientation to our unlevelled access to an experience of racism, which is a category-based societal problem.

Language: en